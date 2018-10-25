Telstra tech to help deliver Vodafone NZ security services

Vodafone New Zealand and Telstra today unveiled an agreement that will see the Kiwi telco sell managed security services that are underpinned by Telstra’s cloud-based platform.

Telstra last year launched security operations centres in Melbourne and Sydney as part of an expansion of its security business. A core component of those SOCs is the open source Apache Metron project, which Telstra contributes to. Metron is also at the heart of the new services on offer from Vodafone NZ.

The new NZ offering is dubbed Vodafone Security Management Services.

“We are excited about providing this new capability to our customers in the government and business sectors. It enhances our ability to help keep New Zealand businesses safe from cyber threats,” said Vodafone enterprise director Ken Tunnicliffe.

The Telstra-Vodafone agreement is a core component of the NZ telco’s new security practice, which is led by Warren Shera.

Shera joined Vodafone NZ last month as head of security practice and leads a 60-strong team.

In a statement, Vodafone NZ said that the “cloud-based platform developed by Telstra combines advanced artificial intelligence, event data and analytics supported by experts in New Zealand and Australia, offering a real-time, co-ordinated security response that helps protect businesses and Government agencies against cyber and electronic threats.”

“Working with Telstra means that we now have a powerful intelligence and analytics platform at our fingertips,” Shera said. “The platform not only quickly identifies and explores cyber threats but is also able to see true mathematical anomalies.

“Our team is passionate about providing clients with leading-edge security services and is focused on providing Kiwis with a safer and more secure environment to transact in, which this agreement will support in a powerful new way.”