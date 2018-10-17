YouTube confirms major technical issues

No details on cause of playback errors

Update 2.30pm AEDT: YouTube appears to have fixed the problem. To celebrate, here's BostonDynamics' 'Spot' dancing to Uptown Funk



YouTube says it is working to fix problems preventing access to videos hosted on the service.



Loading the YouTube home page displays blank spaces instead of video thumbnails. The pages of individual videos show playback errors.

“Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues,” the company tweeted.

“We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

The company has not yet given any indication of the cause of the problems.

