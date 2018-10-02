Vocus confirms Sea-Me-We3 back online

The break that knocked the Sea-Me-We3 (SMW3) cable system offline has been repaired, according to Vocus.

In the wake of SMW3 breaking last month, Vocus pressed its new Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) into service early in order to minimise the impact of the outage.

The US$170 million, 4600-kilometre ASC system was officially declared ready for service on 14 September.

Vocus is a member of the consortium that owns SMW3.

Cable ship Asean Explorer late last week began work on repairing a fibre break some 1.2 kilometres from the Singapore Cable Station.

“The cable ship completed the final Splice and tested Segment 3.3 with traffic normalised by 28 Sep 2018 1700 UTC,” Vocus said in a service update.

In late September the consortium backing the INDIGO West cable project announced that the first section of the new subsea cable had landed at Floreat Beach in Perth.

The INDIGO West cable will stretch from 4600km Singapore to Perth, via Jakarta. From Perth, the 4850km INDIGO Central will connect to Sydney.

The cable system is backed by AARNet, Google, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel, SubPartners (owned by Superloop) and Telstra.