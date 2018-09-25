NBN Co rolls out capacity boost for transit network

NBN Co will increase the maximum speed on its transit network from 9.6 terabits per second to 19.2Tbps per fibre link.

The company said today that it had successfully rolled out Coriant’s CloudWave Optics solution, supports per-wavelength transmission rates of 200 gigabits per second and can potentially be upgraded to 400Gbps.

NBN Co said it will “deploy the new technology at POI sites, large fibre access nodes and highly trafficked routes as demand dictates.”

In Mid-2017 Coriant announced NBN Co planned to roll out CloudWave Optics across its transit network, which is built on the vendor’s hiT 7300 Packet Optical Transport Platform.

Coriant said the use of CloudWave Optics technology across the transit network would help NBN Co improve utilisation of existing fibre resources by over 50 per cent.

NBN Co’s upgrade program will begin with fibre links between Eastern Creek and Asquith in Sydney to support demand for increased bandwidth, and a 3600km route between Brisbane and Darwin, which will support capacity growth for the Sky Muster satellite network.

“This upgrade will ensure we can continue to deliver a reliable and high-quality broadband network for our wholesale customers even as high-bandwidth applications and the growth of internet usage continue to drive demand for network capacity,” said NBN Co’s chief network deployment officer Kathrine Dyer.

“We have a clear product roadmap to continually upgrade this network with extra capacity as demand grows,” the NBN Co executive said in a statement.

“With the upgrade to CloudWave Optics technology, we will be able to further increase total capacity on our transit network. Coriant is helping us achieve these upgrades as we scale this build and move towards our goal of connecting eight million homes and businesses by 2020.”

In July, Infinera announced it would acquire Coriant in a US$430 million deal.