Telstra strikes deal with taxi operator for location-based display ads

Telstra has struck a $17 million deal with taxi operator P2P Transport to deliver targeted digital advertising to the transport company’s fleet.

Telstra said that some 900 vehicles will host roof-mounted digital ads that will be based on their location, determined using GPS, and the time of day.

P2P Transport owns some 2600 vehicles across Australia that are operated by taxi, ride-sharing and limousine drivers. The company’s fleet include Black & White Cabs in Queensland and Western Australia.

Initially some 300 roof-mounted screens will be installed on taxis, with plans for another 600 to be rolled out over a three-year period.

“These specially designed screens are the culmination of three years of research and development in Australia aimed at creating one of the world’s leading mobile digital solutions for taxis,” said P2P Transport CEO Tom Varga.

Telstra said the screens could be capable of displaying lunch-related messages during the middle of the day, for example.

“We’re really excited to work with P2P Transport to support this next generation mobile advertising solution using our comprehensive IoT offering and business-grade mobile network,” said Telstra Enterprise’s chief customer officer, John Ieraci.

Telstra in August launched new consumer and enterprise IoT offerings which in some cases will leverage the telco’s fleet and taxis to help establish location.

The telco didn’t reveal if P2P Transport would join its new location ‘community’.