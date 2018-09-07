DB Schenker ANZ CIO shipped to China

The Australia and New Zealand arm of logistics giant DB Schenker is seeking a new chief information officer.

Current CIO Charlie Macdonald is taking up the role of CIO for Greater China based in Shanghai.

Macdonald, who joined DB Schenker from Telstra where he was industry executive for the manufacturing, transport and logistics sector, has served in the position since 2016.

Prior to Telstra, he spent close to two decades with DHL in a variety of roles, including CIO for DHL Express Oceania.

A posting for the vacancy states that the successful candidate will be expected to establish, maintain and execute an IT roadmap for the ANZ ‘cluster’ and coach the local technology team in “content, soft skills and digital transformation”.

A minimum 10 years in IT and five in a leadership role is required.

Schenker Australia was established in 1962 in Sydney – Schenker became a subsidiary of DB in 2003 – and provides international air and sea freight forwarding and logistics services from premises in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth. It also operates offices in Auckland, New Zealand.

Globally the company has 72,000 employees working in 2000 locations.