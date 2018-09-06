Facebook to build $1bn Singapore data centre

Facebook has revealed it will build its first data centre in Asia in Singapore, investing more than US$1 billion.



The U.S. tech firm said the facility will be built in the west of the island, near where Google said last month it is building its third Singapore data centre as mobile growth, e-commerce and cloud computing demand are set to explode in the region.

"This will be our first data center in Asia," said Thomas Furlong, Facebook's vice president of infrastructure data centers.

"Singapore... provides great infrastructure, talent pool and workforce and a great set of partners."

In a statement, Facebook said the 170,000 square meter facility represents an investment of more than S$1.4 billion (US$1 billion) and will support hundreds of jobs.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)