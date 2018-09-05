Superloop taps former NBN Co, Vodafone exec for CFO role

Jon Tidd will replace Paul Jobbins as the Superloop’s chief financial officer, the network operator announced today.

Tidd is a former head of finance at Seven West Media and prior to that Vodafone’s general manager, finance business partnering. More recently he was executive general manager for shared services in NBN Co’s Systems Engineering & Operations team.

Jobbins has been Superloop’s group CFO and company secretary for a year and a half, originally joining the company in 2016 as GM, corporate and strategy. The CFO is leaving the company for a new role.

Superloop said Jobbins would work with Tidd to ensure a smooth transition. The company said it would announce a new company secretary before Jobbins departed.

“We thank Paul for his contributions and efforts since joining in 2016 and wish him every success in his new role,” Superloop said.

Superloop earlier this year revealed details of its NBN retail play.