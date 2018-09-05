Tibco Software unveils ‘Tibco Labs’

Tibco Labs is a collaborative program for the company’s customers and partners

Tibco Software has made a swag of announcements at Tibco Now 2018, its annual conference in Las Vegas: The formation of Tibco Labs, a collaborative program for customers and partners; enhancements to its digital-business platform, the Tibco Connected Intelligence Cloud (TCIC); the availability of Tibco Data Science on AWS; and A(X) Experience, an AI-driven analytics capability for its data visualisation and analytics tool, Tibco Spotfire.

The company said Tibco Labs would enable customers and partners to actively participate in Tibco’s technology innovation.

Tibco Labs will be directed by the company’s Office of the CTO and will “facilitate the development of solutions for today’s challenging problems, showcase new capabilities, and offer an early view into emerging technologies, including blockchain, AI, and machine learning,” the company said.

It said ideas for Tibco Labs would come from multiple sources, including Tibco.next, its internal ideation program designed to foster the conception of new technology solutions.

Its initial projects are:

- Project Cloud Conversations, which “empowers users to ask questions and gain deeper knowledge from their data.”

- Project Dovetail, which “provides a graphical interface for modelling smart contracts, making them easier to write, visualise, test, and audit.”

- Tibco Cloud My Partner App, which enables organisations to “improve collaboration with their business partners, speed up the resolution of requests, and streamline interactions.”

- Tibco Cloud Risk Investigation App, which provides “a comprehensive set of capabilities to improve risk management, speed up the investigation of suspicious transactions, and strengthen collaboration across the enterprise.”

New functions added to TCIC

Tibco said the additions to TCIC announced at Tibco Now would provide users with highly customisable and simple-to-use functions, such as business event processing, full lifecycle APIs, and visual analytics.

New TCIC products include:

- Tibco Cloud Events: event processing tailored for the cloud.

- Tibco Cloud Nimbus: intelligent business process modeling.

- Tibco Cloud Starters: customisable, cross-capability template. applications.

- Tibco Cloud AuditSafe (Beta): immutable cloud-based audit ledger backed by Tibco Blocklayer, Tibco's blockchain network.

Enhancements to existing TCIC products were also announced. These include:

- Tibco Cloud integration with Tibco Scribe functionality.

- Tibco Cloud Mashery and TIBCO Masher Local: full lifecycle API management, also available in users’ own data centre as containerised microservices.

- Tibco Cloud Live Apps: addition of a Tibco Live Apps assistant, featuring an automated chat-style interface, based on Amazon Lex.

Streamlined access to Tibco Data Science

Tibco said availability of Tibco Data Science on AWS would streamline acces, decreasing companies’ time to insight and providing a uniform view of data to uncover new business opportunities.

Tibco said that putting Tibco Data Science on AWS would eliminate the need to move data by being able to execute data preparation and machine learning computations directly within native AWS resources such as Amazon EMR and Amazon Redshift, Hadoop/Spark clusters, and databases.

Tibco Data Science “eliminates complex coding for citizen data scientists, making it easy to develop code-free workflows to support data transformation and machine learning. … [It enables] seamless collaboration between data scientists, citizen data scientists, engineers, and business stakeholders, enabling rapid development and delivery of results,” the company says.

A(X) Experience harnesses AI

The A(X) Experience is designed “to harness the power of AI to augment users’ knowledge, magnify their skills, and thereby simplify and speed decision making,” Tibco says.

“The A(X) Experience seamlessly surfaces machine-learning-based guidance, recommending data relationships and uncovering patterns for users as they explore. … [It] will not only create visualisations, but also make prescriptive suggestions using the results, such as blending data, marking matched records, or launching analytical tools.

The A(X) Experience will be available later this year with the release of Tibco Spotfire X.

The author attended Tibco Now as a guest of Tibco.