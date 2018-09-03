Former Vocus CFO joins NNNCo

Former Vocus chief financial officer Rick Correll has joined National Narrowband Network Co, the company announced today.

NNNCo said that Correll has been appointed to the newly created role of director, corporate development.

Correll left Vocus in late 2016 after almost seven years at the telecommunications company. More recently he served a short stint as CEO of ISP Uniti Wireless.

“As the adoption of IoT accelerates in Australia and globally, NNNCo needs to scale the business effectively to meet that growing demand,” NNNCo founder and CEO Rob Zagarella said in a statement.

“Rick’s deep commercial experience and ability to develop an enterprise-wide approach to building sustainable business will be of major importance as we move forward.”

“NNNCo’s potential is unlimited,” Correll said. “I believe the company can accelerate the take up and value add from successful IoT implementation through its end-to end-product set which allows essentially any IoT device and transmission network to be aggregated for the benefit of the end customer.”

NNNCo operates Low Power Wide Area networks for IoT applications, counting the City of Newcastle, Lake Macquarie Council, Energy Queensland, the CISRO and Sydney Water among its customers.

Late last month NNNCo announced that the City of Gold Coast had signed a contract with the company to deliver LoRaWAN coverage over more than 1300 square kilometres.