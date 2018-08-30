NBN prepares to take on business market in earnest

Details a range of new offerings to help businesses shift critical services to the National Broadband Network

NBN Co is launching a range of new services that target Australia’s SMBs and enterprises, which are expected to play a key role in delivering the revenue the company needs for the federal government to make a return on its investment in the NBN project.

NBN Co has previously estimated the business market could deliver $1 billion in annual revenue.

A new enterprise-service delivery management offering from NBN Co will help smooth multi-site migrations to the NBN, bringing together NBN Co, the business end customer and the relevant telco to help plan a coordinated transition to the network.

The service will be delivered from a new NBN Co Business Operations Centre, based in Melbourne’s Docklands

NBN Co today formally launched the centre, which it says will be a single point of contact for telcos that have business customers on or transitioning to the new network.

The centre will coordinate ‘premium appointments’ allowing businesses to select a specific time to minimise disruptions to their operations.

NBN Co said that in addition the centre will be used to deliver business-grade workforce training to help improve the rate of ‘right first time’ NBN installations for complex commercial premises as well as the restoration of business services following outages.

“We recognise many businesses have mission-critical data requirements, which is why we currently offer enhanced service levels to ensure we can support internet providers to address faults quicker and keep operations running smoothly – our new service enhancements will further increase our ability to deliver a good outcome for businesses on the network,” said NBN Co’s chief customer officer for business, Paul Tyler in a statement released by the company.

Tyler joined NBN Co in February this year, having previously lead Telstra’s business division. A separate NBN Co business sales and marketing department was launched in June 2017 as part of a major restructure.

“A critical enabler to a successful business service model is the ability to perform connections and restore services over the NBN access network in complex commercial environments, which often requires the coordinated support of both NBN Co and the industry,” the NBN Co executive said.

“The new Business Operations Centre provides us with the dedicated resource to help to do this quickly and efficiently.”

Tyler said that NBN Co was working to minimise the need for multiple site visits and reduce the restoration times for business-critical services including broadband, phone lines and EFTPOS machines.

NBN Co earlier this year revealed it intended to bring forward the launch of Enterprise Ethernet services, which will allow businesses to purchase services of up to 1Gpbs on some NBN access technologies. The launch is anticipated to take place in the final quarter of 2018.

The company in February signed a 10-year contract with Speedcast for the delivery of enterprise-grade satellite services over NBN Co’s Sky Muster satellites.