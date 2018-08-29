Digital Transformation Agency launches ‘co-Lab’

New initiative to boost digital collaboration across government and with private sector

The Digital Transformation Agency today announced it had launched its first ‘co-Lab Innovation Hub’ or ‘co-Lab’.

The co-Lab, based out of the DTA’s Sydney office, is intended to host teams from across government agencies that can work with the DTA and the private sector on digital projects.

“Cross-agency collaboration is essential for the effective delivery of government services and fundamental to our focus on transforming the way Australians interact with their government,” human services and digital transformation minister Michael Keenan said in a statement.

The DTA is planning to launch a second, Canberra-based co-Lab before the end of the year.

The co-Lab will host programs of three different lengths: Single day for teams to share experiences, multi-week ‘experiments’ focused on building poof of concepts or testing solutions, and month-long residency programs focused on problem-solving initiatives.

Keenan's Department of Human Services will be the first government department to take advantage of the co-Lab

“DHS is currently in the midst of one of the world’s largest business-led IT system transformations that will fundamentally change the way we deliver services to the millions of Australians that rely on us for support,” Keenan said.

“The engagement with co-Lab will drive better and more coordinated digital service delivery across not only DHS, but the wider government.”