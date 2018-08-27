NetComm Wireless leverages experience with NBN FTTC

ASX-listed NetComm Wireless says its experience with supplying distribution point units (DPUs) for NBN Co’s fibre to the curb (FTTC) rollout is helping it take advantage of overseas opportunities.

“We have a fantastic use case in Australia with NBN, which is leading the way in implementing the first large-scale reverse powered four-port DPU, to introduce FTTC to 1.5 million premises, while the NCD [network connection devices] completes the end-to-end FTTC solution,” said CEO and managing director Ken Sheridan.

“Building on our success locally, we see substantial opportunities to implement similar large-scale solutions in Europe, where we have already successfully completed three lab trials, with an in-field trial currently in progress.”

NBN Co is currently intending to connect around 1.5 million premises using FTTC.

Along with Netcomm Wireless, Adtran and Nokia are supplying DPUs for the rollout. DPUs are placed in telecom pits near households and businesses and connect NBN Co’s optical fibre to a premises’ copper phoneline.

NetComm Wireless today reported revenue of $181.7 million for the 12 months to 30 June, up 69 per cent.

Net profit after tax grew to $8 million, from a loss of $1.8 million in the prior year.

During the year NetComm Wireless received initial purchase orders for its third generation fixed wireless devices that are being used by Ericsson in the NBN rollout.

“In North America we commenced fixed wireless device sales to AT&T and signed a contract to deliver devices to a Tier 1 carrier in Canada,” Sheridan said. “These North American contracts are part of a concerted push to see rural households receive fast internet connections and are expected to be strong contributors to our future growth.”

NetComm Wireless said it is also well-placed to benefit from global investment in 5G-based fixed wireless services. The company plans a $9 million investment in 5G, including capex of $5 million.