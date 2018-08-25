GitLab 11.2 devops platform gets better Android, Jira, Hangouts integration

Also, Web IDE now lets developers preview a JavaScript web app, to view changes in real time

The Version 11.2 release of the GitLab devops platform enhances its Web IDE editor as well as Android support.

With its client-side evaluation capability, Web IDE now lets developers preview a JavaScript web app, to view changes in real time. Fixes can be tested before being committed or experiments can be done on them. Developers also can contribute to an open source project with no need to clone locally.

Powering client-side evaluation is the CodeBox online editor for web applications. The capability can be enabled for self-managed GitLab instances and already is enabled for projects on GitLab.com. Server-side evaluation is planned for later in 2018, to test Ruby applications and more.

GitLab 11.2 also includes:

For Android projects, support for XML manifest files enables import of larger project structures with multiple repositories. Previously, importing complex structures with multiple substructures was tedious and time-consuming. XML manifest files contain metadata for groups of repositories.

Improved search, in which project- and group-scoping have been removed from the search bar. This is intended to make search easier to use, as instances grow and projects and groups multiply and become hard to find.

Status messages are being brought to the user’s personal profile. Collaborators can know each other’s status.

Issue board milestone lists, in which all issues assigned to a given milestone appear on a milestone list. Issues can be moved across different milestones.

A cloud-native GitLab chart for Helm, the Kubernetes package manager, is now out of beta.

Instance-wide custom project templates enable starting of new projects quickly by automating repetitive setup tasks. Also, builtin project templates now use Dockerfiles instead of the Herokuish utility.

A capability to define whether any license should be approved or blacklisted for an application.

JUnit test results can be seen directly in the merge request widget.

Integration with Google Hangouts, with users able to receive a variety of GitLab events as notifications directly in Hangouts.

For teams using the Jira issue tracker, multiple Jira transition IDs are supported. GitLab can recognize multiple ways to close an issue.

Where to download GitLab

You can download GitLab from the GitLab installation page.