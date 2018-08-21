CBA blames data centre woes for outage

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has attributed a major outage of its online banking services yesterday to an “issue” with one of its key data centres.

“We have two data centres that support the app and NetBank and unfortunately one of them has had an issue and so there is a lot of demand on one data centre,” Pete Steel, the head of digital for CBA’s retail arm, said in a message to customers.

“Services have now been fully restored for NetBank and the CommBank app,” the bank said this morning in a service update.

“We know you rely on these services and we apologise for letting you down.”

In addition to online banking services, transactions with CBA-issued Visa cards on CBA merchant terminals yesterday suffered problems.

The bank in 2016 completed a major upgrade of its key Sydney data centre. That program was accompanied by a process of consolidating CBA’s data centre footprint.

In FY18 the Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s IT services spend grew 13 per cent compared to the prior year, with the bank revealing today that it spent $1.79 billion in the 12 months to 30 June.

CBA is preparing to bring Pascal Boillat on board to take on the role of group chief information officer.

The Deutsche Bank group CIO will join CBA on 1 October.