NSW expands digital driver’s licence rollout

New South Wales’ trial of digital driver licences will be expanded to encompass Sydney’s east, the state government announced today.

By November, drivers in the 2022, 2024, 2026, 2031 and 2034 postcode will be able to participate in the trial of the digital driver licence.

“Smartphones have become de facto wallets and we’re using cutting edge technology so that drivers can use a digital licence in everyday scenarios,” minister for finance, services and property Victor Dominello said in a statement.

In May, the Road Transport and Other Legislation Amendment (Digital Driver Licences and Photo Cards) Act 2018 took effect, allowing a full-scale rollout of the new opt-in licence system.

A trial of the digital driver licence and digital photo card was launched in Dubbo in November last year. Some 1400 people tested the system in roadside police checks, pubs and liquor stores, Dominello told state parliament in May.

“Feedback from citizens, police and industry has guided the design and development of the digital driver licence to meet government, industry and customer needs,” the minister said.

“An independent research company was commissioned to conduct the trial and report on its findings. I am very pleased to report that, after an initial four months, the digital driver licence generated very high levels of satisfaction from participants in its convenience and ease of use, its likelihood of adoption and the likelihood of recommendation to others, with a Net Promoter Score of 83+.”

The state government in 2016 began the rollout digital licences, initially offering digital versions of fishing licences and Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) and Responsible Conduct of Gambling (RCG) Competency Card.

By March the next year, 20,000 people had signed up for various digital licences. The digital licence system is based on the Service NSW app and an individual’s MyServiceNSW account.