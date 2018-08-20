CBA confirms problem with Visa transactions

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia says some Visa transactions are not being processed due to a technical issue.

“We're aware of an issue affecting some Visa card transactions at CBA merchant terminals and some payments in NetBank and CommBank app,” a spokesperson said.

MasterCard and CBA cards are not impacted, the spokesperson told Computerworld.

“We're working to fix this as a priority and we apologise for any inconvenience. We encourage our customers to visit www.commbank.com.au/info for up to date information and suggestions for alternative payment solutions.”

“Our merchant terminals are accepting alternate forms of payments including non-Visa debit or credit cards,” the bank said in an update for customers. “For those customers with manual downtime functionality, please switch to this procedure now.”

Update 1:15pm: CBA says that "All Visa card transactions on CommBank terminals should now be processing normally" but "Some users may continue to experience issues logging into NetBank and the CommBank app as we restore services."

"We know this is frustrating and we apologise for this," CBA said.

"Some customers may still have intermittent issues with payments and transfers in NetBank and CommBank app."



