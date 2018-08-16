Australian Cyber Security Centre moves into new digs

The government has cut the ribbon on the new home of the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

The move to a purpose-built HQ for the ACSC reflects both the expansion of the centre as part of the government’s national cyber security strategy as well as efforts to boost collaboration on information security both across government and with researchers and the private sector.

The ACSC was originally launched in November 2014 out of Canberra’s Ben Chifley Building — the home of ASIO.

Being housed in the Ben Chifley Building not only limited the amount of space available to accommodate growth but also restricted opportunities for collaboration because of the location’s strict security clearance requirements.

Relocation of the ACSC was one of the priorities of the government’s national cyber security strategy, following an assessment in early 2016 by the Department of Defence that expanding the centre’s operations would require it to relocate to new facilities.

The strategy said that moving the ACSC “will enable a more integrated partnership between the Government and its operational stakeholders, including businesses, the research and academic community and foreign partners collaborating with the ACSC”.

“Relocation may improve the ability of relevant ACSC agencies to quickly recruit new people and offer more flexible arrangements to continue to attract and retain a highly skilled workforce. It will enable the ACSC to accommodate new staff recruited as a result of the Strategy’s implementation.”

The government last year said that it planned to give the ACSC “24/7 capability to respond to serious cyber incidents”.

The ACSC has moved to facilities in Canberra’s Brindabella Business Park. The new offices support multiple zones to accommodate individuals with different levels of security clearance.

“With the opening of this purpose-built national cyber security centre in Canberra today, we are significantly enhancing our capacity to grow Australia’s cyber resilience in partnership with industry, businesses, universities, not-for-profit organisations and governments,” a statement issued today by the government said.

“The new Australian Cyber Security Centre will draw on the expertise from the ICT community, law enforcement, defence, universities and security agencies, as well as international partners, to increase the skills and capabilities needed to protect and defend our interests.”

A new cyber.gov.au website replaces a number of government security sites including ACORN and acsc.gov.au.