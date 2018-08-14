Optus scores $6m Department of Health contract

Optus Business has been appointed whole-of-department telecommunications provider for the Department of Health.

The three-year deal to provide mobile and voice services to the department’s 5000-strong workforce is worth $6 million, the telco said.

The agreement will see telco products and services consolidated under a single service agreement.

The department has begun to transition to the new agreement, which also includes WAN services.

“Optus is committed to providing services that are cost effective, robust and scalable to meet the Department of Health’s current and future needs as they deliver the nation’s health and wellbeing,” said Optus Business managing director John Paitaridis in a statment.

“We look forward to working with the Department of Health to support their digitalisation and innovation agenda, through the provision of high performance infrastructure and ICT services.”

Optus also provides telco services to the Australian Taxation Office and the Department of Home Affairs.

“With our recent addition to the supplier panel for Department of Defence, Optus Business is now involved in supporting three of the four largest Government departments in Australia, reinforcing our position as a market leading telco and ICT provider,” Paitaridis said.