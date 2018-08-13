Human Services recruits vets for Cyber Security Branch

Up to 36 former military personnel to be put through Talent Unleashed program

Up to 36 veterans will be trained in information security roles at the Department of Human Services as part of a new program, the government has announced.

The ‘Talent Unleashed’ program for former Navy, Army and Air Force personnel is run by WithYouWithMe.

Human services minister Michael Keenan said that the program would take advantage of the skills developed during military service while helping veterans adjust to civilian life.

“Their proven leadership and problem solving skills make them ideal candidates to work within our Cyber Security Branch where they will continue to help defend Australia, albeit against a different type of threat,” the minister said in a statement.

“That threat is ever-present and these men and women will gain invaluable experience in a vitally important and growing new industry which is expected to be hit by skill shortages in the not too distant future.”

Four of the recruits begin work today, the government said.

“The department’s capability in this critical area was recognised last year when the Australian National Audit Office found it was cyber resilient and meets the top four mitigation strategies of the Australian Signals Directorate,” Keenan said.

“I look forward to seeing our new recruits thrive as they embrace this opportunity and help us to continue to keep the welfare system safe from those who would seek to do us harm.”