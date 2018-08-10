Former SA govt CIO pleads guilty to fraud

The former chief information officer of South Australia’s Department of Premier and Cabinet has pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

The SA DPC in September terminated Veronica Theriault’s contract after questions were raised over the accuracy of her CV and the employment of Alan Corkill, her brother, as an IT contractor at the department.

Theriault had joined DPC in early August.

Theriault yesterday entered a plea of guilty to charges of using a public position to secure a benefit, two charges of deceiving another to benefit self, and a charge of dishonest dealings with documents.

Theriault’s LinkedIn claimed she was “chief geek” at Wotif.com until August 2017, an executive director at PwC from 2008 to 2011, and vice-president of global operations at HP Enterprise from 2001 to 2008. HP Enterprise was formed in November 2015.

“We can confirm that Veronica Theriault has not been previously employed by Wotif Group, Expedia group, or any of its related brands or entities,” a Wotif.com spokesperson last year told Computerworld.

The former CIO’s brother pleaded guilty to two charges.

The pair will be arraigned in the District Court of South Australia on September 28 for sentencing.

The charges followed an investigation by SA’s Independent Commissioner Against Corruption, Bruce Lander.

Theriault’s employment has triggered a review of employment practices at DPC.

