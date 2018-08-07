Sydney to get new tech precinct

Australian software vendor Atlassian is among the backers of a new technology and innovation precinct for Sydney.

The New South Wales government said the new precinct will stretch from Central to Eveleigh.

Alongside Atlassian, Tech Sydney and co-working space Fishburners will “co-create” the precinct with the government.

“This will cement Sydney as the technology capital of Australia and create more secure jobs,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement.

“Central to Eveleigh is already home to Australia’s largest cluster of start-up firms. We want to use that as a base to grow new jobs and new businesses.”

David Thodey — the chair of Jobs for NSW and the CSIRO and a former Telstra CEO — will lead a new state government taskforce that will oversee design and development of the precinct.

“If you look at every successful innovation hub in the world, from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv, they all have a centre of gravity – a place the start-up community calls home,” Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO Scott Farquhar said in a statement.

“I’m delighted that now our tech community will have the same opportunity to point to a map and call it home.

“Sydney has the potential to be of one of the world’s leading tech cities and the creation of a tech hub sends a very loud signal – not only to the country, but to the rest of the world – that we’re in the race.”

Earlier this year the Sydney Startup Hub officially opened its doors. The state government in July last year said it would back a $35 million startup and innovation hub for Sydney.