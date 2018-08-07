Macquarie Telecom to expand government-certified cloud

Macquarie Telecom is planning to expand its Australian Signals Directorate-certified cloud into its new Sydney facility, which is expected to come online in 2019.

The company today released details of its plan to add an additional data centre to its Macquarie Park, Sydney, campus.

The data centre operator said it would initially spend between $75 million and $80 million on the new co-location facility, dubbed Intellicentre 3 (IC3).

MacTel plans to build the new data centre in two phases: IC3 East and IC3 West. Development of IC3 East is expected to commence in the coming months and open the doors of its first data hall, with an initial MEP of 2.4 megawatts, to customers late next year.

IC3 East will eventually expand Macquarie’s data centre capacity from 10 megawatts to 26MW; IC3 West will add an additional 17MW of capacity.

IC3 will be a Tier III+ data centre with a PUE of 1.28 and will meet the ISO 27001:2013 security standard.

“The investment will leverage not only the physical investment already on the site, but Macquarie’s 18-year track record of data centre experience, industry-leading customer service, carrier neutrality and commercial flexibility,” Macquarie Telecom Group CEO David Tudehope said in a statement.

Macquarie Telecom in 2015 became the first Australian cloud services provider to join the Australian Signals Directorate-maintained Certified Cloud Services List (CCSL).

In September last year Macquarie revealed it had been certified for use with classified government data.

The company in early 2017 announced it had increased by half the capacity of its Canberra Intellicentre 4 data centre.

Macquarie today also revealed that it expects to announce EBITDA of $47-$48 million for FY18; in February it had announced EBITDA guidance of $44-46 million.

IC3 concept image.

