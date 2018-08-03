Fusion.js JavaScript framework is geared to lightweight apps

Uber has introduced an open source web framework called Fusion.js that is anchored by a plugin architecture.
Intended for development of high-performing, lightweight apps, the JavaScript framework offers code reuse on both the server and browser and works with libraries such as React and Redux.
Fusion.js offers a command-line interface, a webpack/babel transpilation pipeline, and a Koa server. You use its plug-in-based architecture to build single-page applications and applications that depend on service layers to meet requirements such observability, testing, and internationalization. There are plugins for data-fetching and styling.
Fusion.js also has a testing environment with Jest, Enzyme, Puppeteer, and integration utilities.
Other features include:
- Server-side and
asyncrendering.
- ECMAScript 2017 and JSX support.
- Hot module reloading in development mode.
- Bundle splitting.
- Universal rendering, to run the same code in the browser and server.
- The
fusion-corepackage providing a generic entry point class for applications and used by the Fusion.js runtime.
- Server-side development via the Koa.js framework.
- Bundle analysis tools.
Where to download Fusion.js
You can download Fusion.js from the project’s GitHub repo. Uber recommends using y
arn create to create a new Fusion application.