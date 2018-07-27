Telstra confirms privacy hiccup

Telco say it has fixed the problem that affected Your Telstra Tools

Telstra has confirmed a problem with its help service for business customers led to the contact information of a small number of its customers being made available online.

The problem meant that Your Telstra Tools exposed emails that the telco sent to 18 customers about planned network interruptions were made available to three customers after they performed a particular search using the service.

“The issue was caused by an error in the system’s search function,” Telstra’s head of sales and service, Michael Ackland, wrote in a blog entry.

“The information in the emails is similar to what you would find on a business card or website, such as names, business names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses,” Ackland said.

Ackland said that the telco had begun contacting the customers involved to apologise to them.

“The privacy and security of our customers remains a priority – and we remain vigilant to keep our data and systems safe and secure,” he wrote.