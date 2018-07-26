AIIA's CEO resigns

The Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA) – a peak body for the ICT industry – has announced the departure of its CEO.

Rob Fitzpatrick has resigned from his position to take a role at an early stage tech start-up, the organisation said. He will relinquish his responsibilities at the end of November.

“Rob has served with integrity, passion and resolve for more than two and a half years to successfully further the objectives of the AIIA to represent and advocate for technology-led innovation in Australia’s digital ecosystem,” said AIIA Chairman, John Paitaridis, who is also managing director of Optus Business.

Fitzpatrick joined the organisation in early 2016. He was formerly director, infrastructure, transport and logistics at NICTA (which merged with CSIRO’s digital productivity team to form Data61) and continues to hold non-executive director roles at Meat and Livestock Australia and AARNet.

Fitzpatrick said he was proud of AIIA’s achievements during his tenure.

“Together with the Board and alongside my team, we put in place a multi-year strategic plan to bring the technology industry together and drive a policy-focused agenda, build strong and positive relationships with corporate Australia, and recognise and support true digital innovation through 25 years of AIIA’s iAwards Program,” he said.

“My passion to fuel Australia’s future social and economic prosperity through technology innovation has never been greater and I will continue to be a strong supporter of the AIIA. I am committed to a seamless transition phase over the next few months to ensure my successor and the AIIA have the greatest opportunity for continued success,” he added.

The AIIA board is currently seeking a new CEO.

The organisation says it has 500 volunteers across Australia, and counts global brands such as Apple, Adobe, Avanade, EMC, Deloitte, Gartner, Google, HP, IBM, Infosys, Intel, Lenovo, Microsoft and Oracle, and domestic companies including Optus, Telstra, Ajilon, Data#3, SMS Management and Technology and Technology One as members.

“The AIIA has never been more critical to Australia’s future. As technology transforms every aspect of our lives, the AIIA’s mission is to work with industry and government to help shape policy and encourage investment and collaboration in Australia with a strategic focus including skills, innovation and digitalisation of the economy,” Paitaridis added.