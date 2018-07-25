Queensland seeks defence industry cyber boost

The Queensland government is eyeing opportunities for the local defence sector to take advantage of the increased importance of cyber security, appointing the former head of the Australian Cyber Security Centre as a strategic advisor.

The government said today it had appointed Major General Stephen (Steve) Day AM DSC (Retired) to the role.

Day will “develop and maintain strong and effective working relationships with key stakeholders through all stages of the development of cyber security projects,” the government said.

“Major General Day’s extensive leadership of cyber security in the defence sector will be drawn upon to promote and represent the Palaszczuk government’s policies and programs in this critical area, and Queensland’s defence industries at state, national and international forums,” Queensland’s minister for state development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning, Cameron Dick, said in a statement.

“There’s a real opportunity for Queensland to become a leading Australian player in the cyber security field, and that’s an opportunity to create the kinds of knowledge-based, high value jobs that the Queensland government is supporting,” Day said.

The government has also appointed three other strategic defence advisors. “Our Air, Land and Sea advisors provide high-level advice to the department and identify project opportunities, including those in the defence and aerospace industries pipeline, and assist to attract projects in these sectors to Queensland,” Dick said.

“Attracting defence projects means attracting more high-value jobs of the future for Queenslanders which grows both the industry and our state’s economy.”

According to the Queensland government, defence industries generated revenue of around $6.3 billion in 2015-16, and in 2016-17 the sector reaped a $4.3 billion windfall from Australian defence contracts. The state government says defence industries employ more than 6500 people in Queensland.