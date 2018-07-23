Vic mega-department creates CISO role

Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources seeks its first chief information security officer

Victoria’s Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources — which spans 14 portfolios and has nine ministers — is seeking to fill a newly created chief information security officer (CISO) role.

The department has begun seeking applicants for the information security role, which sits within the Technology Services Division of its Corporate Services Group.

A salary of $159,000-$216,000 is on offer for the Melbourne-based role.

The CISO will be tasked with driving “IT security strategies and practices through a program of actions to ensure information security,” recruitment documents state.

They will “Lead the design, development, implementation and ongoing enhancement of cyber security governance policies, procedures and initiatives in collaboration with internal and external specialists and services.”

A position description released by the department says the CISO will have to collaborate with other information security leaders across the state government to help deliver the whole-of-Victorian-government cyber security strategy.

The strategy was unveiled last year and called for greater efforts to build partnerships both across government and with the private sector.

A whole-of-government CISO position was created as part of the strategy, with ANZ’s former senior manager, information and technology risk, John O’Driscoll, appointed to the role.

Applications for the DEDJTR CISO role close 5 August.