Vocus finishes laying Australian Singapore Cable

Laying of the Australia Singapore Cable has been completed and electrical systems are now being installed and tested as part of a make-ready phase for the project.

Vocus announced today that the final splice had been completed south-east of Singapore.

The telco took over the ASC project, along with the North West Cable System, as part of its $861 million acquisition of Nextgen Networks.

“I’m thrilled to have reached this very important point which is a testament to the very positive and cohesive relationships between our project team and the team from Alcatel Submarine Networks,” said Vocus Group CEO Kevin Russell.

“This final leg from Christmas Island to Singapore presented the greatest engineering and technical challenges and it’s a great credit to the team that we on track in final configuration phase,” the CEO said.

Vocus revealed earlier this month that it had selected ASN to roll out the Coral Sea Cable system. That cable system, which will connect Australia, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, is being built under a $136.6 million contract from the government.

The 4000-kilometre cable system will land at Port Moresby, Honiara and Sydney.