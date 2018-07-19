Police seize 3D printed weapons during raid

One of the weapons allegedly seized during the raid.

Firearms allegedly manufactured using a 3D printer have been seized during a raid in the Sunshine Coast suburb of Mudjimba.

Queensland Police officers arrested a 27-year-old man during the raid, which was conducted this morning.

In a statement, police said that three handguns allegedly produced by a 3D printer as well as a number of weapon parts were seized. The weapons are believed to have been produced over the last two months and are capable of being fired, police said.

In addition, police said they found knuckeldusters, methylamphetamine, MDMA capsules and scales during the raid.

The man has been charged with 12 offences including two counts of possessing dangerous weapons, and one count of manufacture weapon whilst not licensed.

From August 1, US organisation Defence Distributed plans to resume its online distribution of CAD files that can be used to produce 3D weapons. The organisation is the original distributor of the blueprints for the 3D-printable ‘Liberator’ pistol.

The Second Amendment Foundation earlier this month revealed it had reached a settlement with the Department of Justice in a lawsuit brought on behalf of Defence Distributed over a US government ban on distributing the files.

In 2015 New South Wales banned the explicitly possession of blueprints for 3D printing firearms — a move that followed tests by NSW Police of 3D-printed Liberator pistols.

Participants in a federal parliamentary inquiry also conducted that year differed over whether Canberra should push for uniform nationwide regulations covering the 3D printing of weapons.

Credit: Queensland Police Service

Credit: Queensland Police Service

Credit: Queensland Police Service

Credit: Queensland Police Service

Credit: Queensland Police Service