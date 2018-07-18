Telstra, Vic government partner for new mobile base stations

Telstra today detailed its plan to construct 17 new mobile base stations across Victoria, with the telco and the state government each chipping in $7 million to fund the rollout.

In addition the telco said it would put up to $1 million towards the rollout of small cells and Telstra Go Repeaters’ — a range of portable and fixed mobile repeaters launched in May — in Victoria’s emergency service operation centres and vehicles.

“Among the 17 new bases stations are Benloch East in the Macedon Ranges, Annuello in the Mallee, Cobungra in the Alpine National Park and Buckland Valley near Mt Buffalo,” Telstra’s executive director, network commercial and construction engineering, Sri Amirthalingam, wrote in a blog entry.

“We will now commence the detailed planning and approvals process, with a view to connecting the sites by the end of December 2019,” the Telstra executive wrote.

Telstra has already received funding from the federal government to roll out some 650 base stations across Australia as part of the national mobile black spot program.

The Victorian government in January said it had “abandoned” the federal program, instead moving to launch its own initiative to help co-fund mobile infrastructure in underserved areas.

The state government said it would put $11 million towards its program.