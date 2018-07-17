NSW government strikes deals with Microsoft, Salesforce

New South Wales has struck whole-of-government deals with Salesforce and Microsoft that it says will deliver cost savings when agencies buy from the software vendors.

The state government last month signed a three-year deal with Microsoft that it says offers licence portability across agencies and “increases consistency in pricing and service delivery”.

The government signed the four-year contract with Salesforce this month.

The government also revealed it has signed new five-year Telecommunications Purchasing Arrangements (TPAs), with the deals taking effect at the start of July. The TPAs initially include eight telcos.

“We have built-in pricing review mechanisms and in the case of the telecommunications purchasing arrangements which includes multiple suppliers there is flexibility to ensure that new suppliers can come on board as technology changes and the market evolves,” the state government’s chief information and digital officer, Greg Wells, said in a statement.

“These agreements don’t lock anyone into using these providers, agencies still have flexibility of choice,” Wells said.

“What they do is ensure that if agencies choose to procure through these suppliers they get the best deal which gives the benefits of the purchasing power of one government to small and large agencies alike.”

“These partnerships are critical to realising the NSW Government’s digital strategy – to deliver smart, simple and seamless services to everyone in NSW,” the CIDO said.

Earlier this month the federal government revealed it had signed a five-year deal with IBM worth a potential $1 billion for the company.

The agreement covers hardware, software, support and cloud-based services as well as joint innovation programs. It will expire in June 2023.