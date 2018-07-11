Treasury begins search for new tech chief

The Treasury is on the hunt for a new IT executive following the departure last month of chief information officer Eamonn Rooney.

“The Treasury CIO position is currently vacant and we have advertised to fill the position,” a spokesperson told Computerworld. “We are running a competitive, merit based process and we look forward to announcing an outcome to our staff once this has been completed.”

Rooney took on the CIO role in early 2017. Prior to joining the Department of the Treasury he was a gateway review team leader for the Department of Finance.

National Museum of Australia chief information officer Mike Webb is acting as head of the Treasury’s Information Services Division while the department conducts a recruitment process for the CIO role.

The new CIO will report to Treasury’s deputy secretary of corporate services and business strategy, Matt Flavel.

Treasury says the CIO role is “high profile, fast paced and varied and presents an exciting opportunity to help shape the Department’s future IT infrastructure and services”.

The department’s top IT executive leads a team that provides support services including service desk functions, voice services, mobile devices, business applications, IT infrastructure, websites, and other online platforms, recruitment documents state.

“You will drive the delivery of the Treasury’s ICT Strategy and the adoption of new technology into the Department, including unified communications, greater mobility, better knowledge management, and more use of cloud-based and shared services,” the department’s position description says.

The department is offering a salary of $201,382 - $234,051. Applications close 31 July.