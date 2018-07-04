CCP to use Vodafone narrowband network for food safety

Rohan Pearce Rohan Pearce (Computerworld)
CCP Technologies will use Vodafone’s Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) network to help connect the hardware sensors employed by its monitoring platform.

The ASX-listed CCP offers an inhouse-developed B2B software and hardware solution for critical control point monitoring.

The company is currently focused on the food industry, with the CCP platform — which employs ‘smart tags’ and can use both Wi-Fi and low power wide area network (LPWAN) technology for connectivity — used to ensure food safety through monitoring and reporting variables such as temperature.

CCP announced in May that as part of a trial it had rolled out its first critical control point monitoring service at Sydney International Airport using Vodafone’s NB-IoT network.

Veloce Espresso, based in Terminal 2 at the airport, was one of the first end users of the CCP platform, employing it to monitor fridge temperatures.

CCP revealed today that it had signed a global services agreement with Vodafone (which includes the company’s local joint venture, Vodafone Hutchison Australia).

“We have been working closely with CCP since the launch of our NB-IoT network in Australia and are thrilled to welcome it into our growing suite of Vodafone NB-IoT customers,” said Neelum Prakash, Vodafone’s general manager of enterprise busienss.

CCP, along with Metasphere, was one of the first Vodafone customers to trial NB-IoT services on the company’s Australian network.

Vodafone announced in October that it had begun the progressive rollout of NB-IoT, starting with Frankston and Port Melbourne in Victoria, and North Sydney in New South Wales.

The telco has since switched on NB-IoT across more of Sydney as well as in parts of the Illawarra, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

According to Vodafone, the company is switching on NB-IoT services in areas where there is demand from the telco’s customers.

The company is using spectrum in the 900MHz band for NB-IoT.

Tags mobilityVodafoneNetworkingInternet of ThingsInternet of Things (IoT)NarrowBand IoTNB-IoTccp technologies

