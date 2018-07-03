Matt Toohey leaves Bankwest for ME CIO role

Bankwest’s former general manager of delivery and engineering, Matt Toohey, has joined ME as the bank’s new chief information officer.

Toohey began his new role yesterday.

Toohey has previously held CIO roles at Wesfarmers’ chemicals, energy and fertilisers business and at ISP iiNet.

In a statement ME said the appointment comes as it “accelerates its frictionless banking vision, using technology to enhance digital channels and customer self-service.”

At ME Toohey replaces Mark Gay, the bank’s award-winning former CIO who left in November. Gay has joined CrownBet as the company’s chief digital officer.

Craig Ralston has been acting in the CIO role since Gay’s departure. Ralston recently moved into the role of group executive of customer banking, ME said.

The bank also recently appointed a new chief information security officer, following the departure in January of Samantha MacLeod. Alison Stretch has taken on the CISO role, joining ME from General Motors.

In 2015 ME extensively restructured its IT leadership following the completion of a major, half-decade technology transformation.

The program involved the roll out and integration of seven new software systems and the subsequent migration of 320,000 customers on to the new stack.