Local Google head jumps ship to Domain

Jason Pellegrino will take the helm at Domain, with the Google managing director for Australia and New Zealand next month joining the property business as chief executive.

Domain Holdings Australia today announced that Pellegrino would join the company on 27 August.

Pellegrino has been Google’s ANZ MD since May 2016, and since late 2008 has held a variety of senior roles at the tech company.

“We are delighted to have Jason join Domain as CEO,” The chair of Domain’s board, Nick Falloon said in a statement.

“Jason’s career as a digital executive with deep experience in sales, strategy, operations and product and technology speaks for itself. His leadership acumen and track record for inspiring and driving performance at Google will greatly assist him to take Domain, and its many talented people, into an exciting next stage of growth.”

“I want to thank Jason for his tremendous contribution to Google over the past decade,” said Google’s Asia Pacific president, Karim Temsamani.

“Jason has not only been a great leader for our operations in Australia and New Zealand, he has also been a strong champion of the digital agenda and opportunity for the region. I have learned a lot from him and I am sad to lose him from our leadership team. I and the wider Google team will indeed miss him, both as a great colleague and leader.”

“I have spent close to a decade with Google and consider myself enormously lucky to have worked with fantastic colleagues, partners and customers, dealing with the rapid shift in technology, from desktop, to smartphone and now the AI powered world ahead,” Pellegrino said.

“Throughout this time, I have always prided myself on supporting the growth of incredibly strong teams and establishing transparent and trusting relationships with partners and customers, something I am looking forward to continuing as I join Domain.”

The new Domain CEO will receive a base salary of $1.2 million as well as access to short-term and long-term incentive plans and a sign-on cash bonus of $500,000 on 31 December and shares worth $2 million.

Domain’s previous chief executive, Antony Catalano, suddenly exited the company earlier this year.

Fairfax Media last year spun out Domain as a separate, publicly listed company.

Pellegrino’s predecessor at Google was Maile Carnegie, who left the business to head up ANZ’s digital banking push.