SUSE to operate as independent business following EQT deal

SUSE, best known for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, will “operate globally as an independent company” following its acquisition by EQT from Micro Focus, according to SUSE chief executive officer Nils Brauckmann.

“Today is an exciting day in SUSE’s history. By partnering with EQT, we will become a fully independent business,” Brauckmann said.

“The next chapter in SUSE’s development will continue, and even accelerate the momentum generated over recent years. Together with EQT we will benefit both from further investment opportunities and having the continuity of a leadership team focused on securing long-term profitable growth combined with a sharp focus on customer and partner success.”

Brauckmann and his leadership team will remain at the helm of SUSE, the CEO said.

In a message to customers he said that SUSE “intends to remain committed to an open source development and business model and actively participate in communities and projects to bring open source innovation to the enterprise as high quality, reliable and usable solutions.”

“This truly open, open source model, where open refers to the freedom of choice provided to customers and not just our code, is embedded in our culture, differentiates us in the market place and has been key to our success,” the CEO said.

Micro Focus revealed this week that it intended to sell SUSE to EQT in a US$2.535 billion deal.

Micro Focus took ownership of SUSE as part of its 2014 acquisition of Attachmate.

“At the time of the acquisition, the SUSE business represented just over a fifth of the revenues of the Attachmate Group, which we acquired for $2.35 billion,” Micro Focus executive chairperson Kevin Loosemore said.

“It was clear from the outset that the SUSE business was an outstanding business with great people, great customers and fantastic products in a vibrant and dynamic market. In the three and a half years since that time we have invested significantly in the SUSE business.”

The EQT deal “delivers compelling value for Micro Focus and provides the SUSE business with a strong, long-term investor to support it in its next phase of growth,” Loosemore said.

“The current leadership team has managed SUSE through a period of significant growth, and now, with continued investment in technology innovation and go to market capability, will further develop SUSE’s momentum going forward.”