Superloop prepares for NBN retail play

Prepares to offer services at all 121 NBN Points of Interconnect

Superloop’s retail arm, Superbb, will activate its first NBN Point of Interconnect (POI) this month, the company has revealed. By the end of the year, Superbb will offer services from all 121 POIs.

Earlier this month, Superloop announced it had SkyMesh’s fixed-line NBN customer base as part of a $1.5 million deal. The deal added more than 10,000 subscribers to Superbb, with Superloop’s founder, Bevan Slattery, saying the acquisition would kickstart the company’s NBN retail push and complement the 2017 acquisition of fixed wireless ISP NuSkope.

In addition to NuSkope, Superbb brings together other Superloop acquisitions Campus Broadband Solutions and GX2 Technology.

Drew Kelton has taken over the Superloop CEO role from Slattery, with the company announcing in March that the company’s founder would take on the role of executive director and focus on strategic priorities.

The ASX-listed network operator revealed today that 75 per cent of the total cable for the Indigo Central and West subsea cable system is currently being loaded on the ile de Brahart in France. The loading is expected to be completed this week.

The remaining cable will be loaded on the ile de Re in Singapore in early August.

Laying of the new cable system is expected to be completed in December.

A consortium backing the Indigo cable system includes AARNet, Google, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel, and Telstra.

Superloop also announced today that it has acquired additional transpacific capacity from Southern Cross Cables, boosting Australia-US capacity to 100 gigabits per second.

Superloop has also completed NBN B2B acceptance, it said.

“This integration represents a significant investment by the Superloop software development team in delivering an automated provisioning and service experience for our customers with NBN Co,” the company said in a statement.

“Superloop has developed the system to allow other service providers wholesale access via the Superloop 360 portal and via an interface later this year.”

Superbb will be use the interface, Superloop said.