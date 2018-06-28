Macquarie Telecom strikes deal to deliver business services over NBN

Macquarie Telecom will use the National Broadband Network to deliver business-grade services under a six-year, $100 million deal with NBN.

The suite of ‘Business class nbn by Macquarie Telecom’ offerings will include Internet, data and SD-WAN services.

Macquarie said the services will be based on NBN’s asymmetrical (Traffic Class 4 — the typical residential-grade NBN connection) and symmetrical (TC2) products, as well as the yet-to-be launched Enterprise Ethernet product, delivered over NBN’s virtual network-to-network interface (NNI) link.

The telco also said it would offer fibre builds on request.

Macquarie will have a locally based NBN support team and expects that 50 new jobs will be created as a result of the agreement.

In a blog entry, NBN’s chief customer officer — business, Paul Tyler, said the company hoped that the Macquarie deal will be a “prototype” for future agreements with telcos offering business services over the NBN access network.

“It also demonstrates our underlying network infrastructure is enterprise-ready and we are well and truly open for business,” Tyler wrote.

Over the last 12 months, NBN has worked to build up its enterprise team. NBN CEO Bill Morrow in June 2017 revealed details of a restructure that created a separate business sales and marketing department.

Later this year, NBN will launch its Enterprise Ethernet offering, which will deliver speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second to business customers.

The company is also preparing to next year launch its Business Satellite Service. That service is expected to be available in the first half of 2019. NBN earlier this year signed a 10-year deal with Speedcast to deliver enterprise-grade satellite services.

NBN CCO — business Paul Tyler and Macquarie Telecom group executive Lule Clifton

“Australian organisations have long demanded greater capability and value than they have traditionally received from last century telcos; they want services and support to match their innovative ambitions,” Macquarie Telecom head Luke Clifton said in a statement.



“Business class nbn by Macquarie Telecom combines NBN Co’s national infrastructure with our superior technologies, like SD-WAN, to deliver to these demands and elevates Macquarie to tier one telco status.”