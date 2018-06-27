New Vodafone service lets customers ditch landline but keep number

Vodafone has unveiled a new offering for its NBN customers that allows them to dump their home phone service but keep the number.



The telco’s new $5 a month offering allows customers to receive calls to their landline number on their mobile handset.

Although Vodafone Mobile Landline is initially only available to NBN customers, the telco said it would progressively make it available to postpaid and prepaid mobile customers.

Vodafone also announced today that until the end of September, postpaid mobile customers who sign up to an NBN service with the company will receive up to $10 off their monthly bill.

In addition, the telco revealed that all its NBN plans will now be available on a month to month basis with no minimum contract period.

The telco has launched a Vodafone-branded Wi-Fi extender — ‘Vodafone Wi-Fi Booster’ — available for $180 outright or $5 a month on a 36-month plan.

In a blog entry, the telco’s general manager for fixed broadband, Matthew Lobb, revealed that it would also make the Vodafone Wi-Fi Hub Modem available to NBN customers at no upfront cost (providing they stay connected for 36 months).

The router offers a 4G backup service while customers wait to be connected to the NBN and during service outages.

Vodafone began offering NBN services in December.

In March it expanded its NBN footprint and announced a partnership with Netflix alongside the launch of a ‘Vodafone TV’ device.