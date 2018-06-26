Amaysim’s CEO to leave telco for Foxtel role

MVNO’s co-founder Peter O’Connell to take over as chief executive

Amaysim’s chief executive and managing director Julian Ogrin will depart the ASX-listed mobile virtual network operator at the end of this month, the telco has announced.

Ogrin has been the company’s CEO since 2015, after initially joining Amaysim in 2013. Ogrin has accepted a position at the newly merged Foxtel and Fox Sports, Amaysim said.

During his time at the helm, the departing CEO oversaw Amaysim’s 2015 listing on the ASX.

“It has been a privilege to lead Amaysim during a pivotal period as we transformed from a private to a publicly listed company and embarked on a diversification strategy,” Ogrin said in a statement. “I’m proud that, despite the changes in our business and industries in which we operate, we have kept true to our values as a challenger brand focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience.”

Amaysim co-founder Peter O’Connell will take over as CEO, effective 1 July.

“The appointment of Peter to CEO comes after consideration of the company’s strategic plans as well as the skills, experience and attributes we believe are necessary to carve out a strong future for Amaysim in an increasingly competitive market, drive profitable growth across the group and build shareholder value,” the telco’s chairperson, Andrew Reitzer, said in a statement.

Amaysim today released earnings guidance for FY18, revealing it expects statutory net revenue of between $573 million and $583 million, statutory EBITDA of $36 million to $39 million, and underlying EBITDA of $45 million to $48 million.

The telco expects to end the financial year with 1.15 to 1.16 million mobile subscribers, 14,500 to 15,500 broadband subscribers and 190,000 to 192,000 energy customers.