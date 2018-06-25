Deutsche Bank tech chief to join CBA as chief information officer

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has appointed Pascal Boillat to the role of group chief information officer.

CBA’s CEO, Matt Comyn, today announced the appointment of the new group executive enterprise services and chief information officer as part of sweeping changes to the bank’s executive team.

Boillat is currently Deutsche Bank’s group CIO and will join CBA on 1 October. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank in February 2016 he was head of operations and technology at Fannie Mae, and before that he was head of global capital markets operations technology at Citigroup.

CBA in March revealed that group CIO David Whiteing would leave the bank. Whiteing was appointed CIO in mid-2014, replacing Michael Harte. He originally joined CBA in late 2013 to lead its enterprise services architecture and planning team.

Alongside Whiteing, HR chief Melanie Laing and CBA’s head of institutional banking and markets, Kelly Bayer Rosmarin were casualties of an executive team restructure ahead of Comyn’s ascension to the CEO role. (Comyn replaced Ian Narev in the top role.)

CBA announced today that as part of changes to the bank, its Retail Banking Services (RBS) division will incorporate Bankwest. The bank is also planning to demerge Colonial First State, and following that process RBS will include Commonwealth Financial Planning. The division will also have responsibility for general insurance while the bank conducts a strategic review of the business.

(CBA revealed this morning that a new demerged business, CFS Group, will include Colonial First State, Colonial First State Global Asset Management, Count Financial, Financial Wisdom and Aussie Home Loans.)

CBA is still on the hunt for a new chief financial officer to join its executive team.

Other leadership changes include the appointment of Nigel Williams as chief risk officer, David Cohen moving from CRO to deputy CEO, Sian Lewis moving to the group executive HR role, Andrew Hinchliff being appointed group executive Institutional Banking and Markets, and Angus Sullivan taking charge of RBS.

“This team will be critical to continuing the changes and improvements we need to make to earn the trust of our customers and the community and build a better bank for the future,” Comyn said.