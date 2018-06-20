Payment via smartphone, smart watch coming to Queensland public transport

Cubic put in charge of state-wide rollout of new ticketing system

A new ticketing system will allow people to pay for Queensland public transport using their smartphones, credit cards and contactless credit cards, the state government says.

The Queensland government’s 2018-19 budget earmarked $371.1 million for the roll out of the new system, which will be delivered by the current operator of the state’s Go card, Cubic.

The system will retain the Go card and paper tickets.

The government said that the budget funding will be used to roll out a range of equipment including an updated app platform.

“This is about embracing technologies that have become available since the Go card launched in 2008,” transport and main roads minister Mark Bailey said.

“The new ticketing system is an exciting chance to expand our ticketing options and to give public transport customers more flexibility, and in this year alone we have allocated nearly $90 million to get this project underway,” the minister said in a statement.

The project will be rolled out over the next four years, with exact timeframes to follow detailed implementation planning.

Cubic also operates New South Wales’ Opal ticketing system.



Cubic was one of the companies shortlisted to take over operating Victoria’s Myki system, missing out to incumbent NTT Data.

Earlier this month the Queensland government revealed that it had struck an agreement with Integrity Security Solutions and the iMOVE Cooperative Research Centre for the development of Australia’s first security credential management system, which could inform national efforts to prepare for the rollout of intelligent transport systems.