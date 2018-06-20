Telstra to slash at least 8000 jobs, create new ‘InfraCo’ business

Telstra has unveiled a new strategy — dubbed Telstra2022 — that will see net job losses of 8000, including both employees and contractors, and create a new infrastructure business unit that could potentially be spun out into an independent company.

The telco revealed the plans this morning ahead of an investor information briefing.

Telstra said the new strategy has four key pillars: Streamlining product offerings, setting up InfraCo, simplifying its structure, and further cutting costs.

The new Telstra InfraCo business unit will launch on 1 July and have its own CEO who will report to Telstra CEO Andy Penn.

The business will control Telstra’s fixed-network infrastructure, including data centres, non-mobile related fibre (including international subsea cables), the telco’s copper network and hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) assets, exchanges, poles, ducts and pipes.

It will sell services to Telstra, wholesale customers and NBN.

InfraCo will have a workforce of around 3000, absorbing Telstra Wholesale and Telstra’s NBN commercial works.

The business unit will have assets with a book value of around $11 billion, Telstra said, with revenue of $5.5 billion and EBITDA of $3 billion.

“As technology innovation is increasingly relying on connectivity, the role of telecommunications infrastructure is becoming more important,” Penn said in a statement.

“There is virtually no technological innovation happening today that does not rely on a high quality, reliable, safe and secure telecommunications network. In this world our infrastructure assets are becoming more valuable. By creating a new infrastructure focused business unit we will better optimise and manage these assets.”

InfraCo will not control Telstra’s mobile infrastructure.

The creation of the new business will allow Telstra to potentially demerge its infrastructure business in the future. Such an independent company could be a potential buyer of a privatised NBN — which already relies on a range of the assets that will be controlled by InfraCo for the National Broadband Network rollout.

Telstra will also create a new Telstra Global Business Services group that will report to Penn, consolidating back of house processes.

Telstra said that the creation of the group combined with a push to simplify internal processes and the simplification of products (including ditching more than 1800 consumer and small business plans for 20 core plans) would help cut labour costs by around 30 per cent.

The telco will cut 8000 employees and contractors over three years, with an initial focus on executive and management roles. The company will create 1500 new roles, many of them in areas such as software engineering and cyber security.

Telstra said that Telstra2022 strategy will see it boost its productivity program by an additional $1 billion to $2.5 billion by FY22.

Telstra has previously warned that it expects the NBN rollout to have a negative ongoing effect on EBITDA of $3 billion.

“The Australian telco market is entering an extremely challenging period driven by a number of factors including the NBN transition and increased mobile competition,” Penn said.

“We are seeing this play out in our financial performance and therefore the impact on the economics of the company are very significant. Against that background, we announced in May that FY18 earnings will be at or around the bottom end of guidance. We expect the trends to continue in to FY19. In our guidance for FY19 we have assumed the market will decline 2 to 3 per cent in mobile and fixed revenue.”