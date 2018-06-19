Glitch hits Telstra wholesale customers

No problem with 3G and 4G network, telco says

Telstra says that a problem with a “vendor platform” affected a small number of customers of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) that rely on the company’s network to deliver services, such as Aldi Mobile and Woolworths Mobile.

“There is no issue with Telstra’s 3G and 4G network,” a Telstra spokesperson said.

“There was a vendor platform issue that impacted mobile virtual network operating services for a small number of wholesale customers.”

“The majority of those services have already been restored. We apologise to these wholesale customers for any inconvenience,” the spokesperson added.

In May Telstra suffered major problems with its 4G network, which had a flow-on effect for its 3G services. The cause was identified as a “software fault”. That outage followed problems earlier in May that affected voice over 4G.

Tomorrow Telstra will host a strategy day for investors where the company’s executives are expected to face tough questions about how they are responding to challenging telecommunications market dynamics.

CEO Andy Penn last month warned of a “difficult trading period ahead” for Telstra, which he attributed to changes in the telco sector from the roll out of the National Broadband Network and the growth of mobile competition.