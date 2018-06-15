Adelaide 10-gig network swamped with sign-ups, City says

More than 1000 buildings have been registered to connect to a new high-speed network for Adelaide businesses.

The City of Adelaide said the initial target of registering 1000 buildings was reached in nine weeks, which was months ahead of schedule

The City announced in late 2017 that it had signed TPG to be the official network partner for the Ten Gig Adelaide project.

The network will deliver uncontested and synchronous data transfers of up to 10 gigabits per second. In March the City said that the first 40 buildings in the South Australian capital had been connected to the new service.

“We are leading the nation with the development of this network and the short amount of time it has taken to sign up the first 1000 buildings is remarkable,” Adelaide Lord Mayor Martin Haese said in a statement.

“What’s also exciting is that the business community has truly embraced Ten Gigabit Adelaide and is helping Council sell the network’s benefits here, interstate and across the globe.”

The City expects the network to deliver economic benefits of between $16 million and 76.4 million per annum. It also predicts some 2500 new jobs will be created over the first six years of the network’s rollout and operation.

The first services to be offered by TPG on the new network are expected to include business to business connectivity, secure corporate network links, voice and video comms, high-speed Internet access., and direct connections to cloud services.

Access to a 10GB port for a business or other organisation starts from $399.

Adelaide is home to a separate high-speed broadband service backed by the state government. The government has funded an expansion of SABRENet, making gigabit speeds available to businesses at a range of locations within Adelaide.

The Gig City network went live in August 2017, managed by local ISP EscapeNet.