Queensland govt commissions security framework for connected vehicles

The Queensland and federal governments have struck an agreement with Integrity Security Solutions (ISS) and the iMOVE Cooperative Research Centre for the development of Australia’s first security credential management system, which could inform national efforts to prepare for the rollout of intelligent transport systems.

An SCMS is used to ensure the security of cooperative intelligent transport systems (C-ITS).

According to Transport Certification Australia, an SCMS encompasses the “people, policies and processes and technologies”, including a Root Certificate Authority, that are necessary to ensure that connected vehicles and infrastructure can securely communicate.

“The SCMS provides the assurance that the data being rapidly exchanged between cars is trustworthy - this is integral to delivering a secure and safe system for the pilot and participants,” Queensland transport and roads main minister Mark Bailey said.

“The SCMS is an additional control on top of traditional Information and communication technology security measures, that when applied ensures that the system produces reliable and accurate information on which safety decisions can be made,” Bailey said.

“Working with partners from the federal government and other state transport jurisdictions enables Queensland to lead and influence national developments in this transformative transport technology space.”

Queensland’s Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) will use the ISS-developed SCMS to support its Cooperative and Automated Vehicle Initiative (CAVI) pilot in Ipswitch.

According to iMOVE, although there are a number of existing SCMSs designed for C-ITS, they are typically built “on the basis of regional policy, regulatory and operational requirements and constraints that may not align with the Australian security environment”.

iMOVE says that the Ipswitch pilot will help assess the impact of a SCMS on Australian transport authorities, vehicle safety and security, Australian and state privacy legislation, and C-ITS system performance.

The TMR pilot will involve around 500 public and fleet vehicles. It will encompass a range of vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure technologies. They include: Emergency electronic brake light warning; stopped or slow vehicle warnings; turning warning for vulnerable road users; advanced red light warning; road works warning; in-vehicle speed warning; back-of-queue warning; and road hazard warning.

In addition to the C-ITS pilot, TMR’s CAVI program includes a Cooperative and Highly Automated Driving (CHAD) pilot, which will involve vehicles being tested on public and private roads; a vulnerable road user pilot, which will involve proof-of-concept tests addressing bicycle, pedestrian and motorcycle safety issues; and a change management component.