Police arrest Sydney man over alleged role in ‘dark web’ drug ring

$350,000 in cryptocurrency seized during raid, police say

New South Wales Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in the Sydney suburb of Vaucluse following investigations into an alleged ‘dark web’ drug syndicate.

Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command in February launched Strike Force Bergmark to investigate the group. Police allege that the syndicate imported drugs from Europe to Australia.

During the investigation several dozen packages linked to the group were intercepted in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.

Police said that during the arrest of the man, they seized cryptocurrency worth $350,000, as well cocaine, computers, mobile phones, a diamond ring and $70,000 in cash.

The man is due to appear in court this morning.

Police said that a second search warrant was executed at a Sydney financial institution and documents seized.

During the investigation police say that they seized over half a kilogram of cocaine, over five litres of liquid MDMA, over six kilograms of MDMA pills, over a kilogram of ketamine, over 800 grams of MDMA rock, and over half a kilogram of methylamphetamine.