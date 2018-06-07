Origin Energy CIO makes move to Telstra

Kelly Ferguson has left her role as chief information officer at Origin Energy to join Telstra as director of IT, technology and infrastructure.

Ferguson had been with the ASX-listed energy supplier since April 2016, and made the move to the telco last month.

She reports to Telstra's acting chief information officer Håkan Eriksson. Eriksson, the telco's chief technology officer, is doubling up as CIO while the company searches for a replacement for John Romano who left in March.

"Kelly’s role will focus on developing a clear strategy and operational plan for IT technology, aligned with Telstra’s overall strategic objectives," a Telstra spokesperson told Computerworld.

“We believe her knowledge and experience will help us continue to drive benefits for both our customers and our employees in an ever-changing technological world," they added.

Ferguson has served in numerous IT leadership roles in Australia including as CIO of Mi9, the digital subsidiary of Nine Entertainment, and at Philips Healthcare.

Shane Thatcher, who joined Origin at the same time as Ferguson as chief technology officer and group head of IT services, has moved into the CIO role. Thatcher was previously head of IT operations at Woolworths and has served as CTO at Wesfarmers.

As reported by CIO Australia last year, Ferguson said her dream to be a “technologist” began in childhood when she tinkered with Apple IIe while her siblings played on the family farm in the US.

Ferguson, who started her career at Microsoft and holds a PhD in applied mathematics, said that her lawyer father’s saying of ‘Hussle up Kell’ inspires her dogged determination.

“I have slept under my desk. I have gone two weeks without washing my hair. I have rocked a baby in a Maclaren rocker with my foot, while I stirred dinner with my elbows, typed an email with my left hand and talked to a CEO on the phone about a $10 million deal – and I am not making that up. I have actually been there,” she said at a FITT event last year.



