Vic Triple Zero authority seeks new IT chief

The chief information officer (CIO) for Victoria’s Emergency Services Telecommunication Authority has left the government agency, with ESTA beginning the search for a new IT chief.

ESTA provides 24-hour emergency call-taking and despatch services for Victoria’s police, fire and ambulance services and the State Emergency Service.

A spokeswoman for ESTA said Paul Dulfer left ESTA “on excellent terms” in April, “after two years consolidating the ITS team and ESTA’s technology program following a period of significant change”.

The spokesperson told Computerworld that ESTA’s police portfolio engagement partner, John Dousset, is currently acting in the CIO role while it seeks a permanent replacement for Dulfer.

According to ESTA, in 2016-17 it answered close to 2.6 million calls for assistance — an average of one every 12 seconds.

The ESTA CIO role reports directly to the authority’s chief executive officer, Marty Smyth.

ESTA says it is seeking an experienced IT leader with a “demonstrated ability to work effectively in a complex mission critical 24x7, multiple stakeholder communications environment”.

The CIO will be tasked with overseeing “the technological infrastructure to maintain ESTA’s mission critical public safety functions, ensuring 24/7 business continuity of key ICT services and maintaining and exercising appropriate disaster recovery plans and ensure that innovative and operationally sound technologies are deployed to future proof the organisation’s capability”.